Mega Drive Mini : 10 nouveaux jeux annoncés
Les premiers annoncés étaient :
Sonic the Hedgehog
Ecco the Dolphin
Castlevania : Bloodlines
Space Harrier 2
Shining Force
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
ToeJam & Earl
Comix Zone
Altered Beast
Gunstar Heroes
Castle of Illusion
World of Illusion
Thunder Force III
Super Fantasy Zone
Shinobi III
Streets of Rage 2
Earthworm Jim
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Probotector
Landstalker



Voici les 10 prochains jeux annoncés




- Ghouls'n Ghosts
- Street Fighter II' Special Champion Edition
- Mega Man : The Willy Wars
- Golden Axe
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV : The End of the Millennium
- La Légende de Thor (dans son titre anglais The Story of Thor)
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
http://www.gameblog.fr/news/83292-mega-drive-mini-sega-annonce-dix-jeux-supplementaires-et-il-
    posted the 05/16/2019 at 01:53 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 05/16/2019 at 01:56 PM
    Excellent

    Street Fighter II' avec la manette 3 boutons de la version EU
    bisba posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:07 PM
    Toujours pas de Golden Axe Warriors , bon elle s etoffe pas mal la petite
    kraken posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:08 PM
    Surprenant pour Megaman willy wars qui si je ne me trompe n'est pas sorti aux USA (et est un remake de 3 premier megaman)
    shinz0 posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:09 PM
    J'espère au moins Aladdin, Soleil et Bomberman pour la fin
    gemini posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:11 PM
    Day one ^^
    kevisiano posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:27 PM
    shinz0 gemini bisba kraken 40 jeux en tout il manque plus que 20 autres jeux. J'espère que vous serez combler
    kraken posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:28 PM
    kevisiano
    non, il n'y a plus que 10 jeux à annoncé, il y en avait déjà eu 20
    kevisiano posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:31 PM
    kraken merci ! J'ai corrigé !
    dooku posted the 05/16/2019 at 02:32 PM
    Manque que Road Rash ! Et y a Yuyu sur la version jap
