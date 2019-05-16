Les premiers annoncés étaient :
Sonic the Hedgehog
Ecco the Dolphin
Castlevania : Bloodlines
Space Harrier 2
Shining Force
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
ToeJam & Earl
Comix Zone
Altered Beast
Gunstar Heroes
Castle of Illusion
World of Illusion
Thunder Force III
Super Fantasy Zone
Shinobi III
Streets of Rage 2
Earthworm Jim
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Probotector
Landstalker
Voici les 10 prochains jeux annoncés
- Ghouls'n Ghosts
- Street Fighter II' Special Champion Edition
- Mega Man : The Willy Wars
- Golden Axe
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV : The End of the Millennium
- La Légende de Thor (dans son titre anglais The Story of Thor)
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
tags :
posted the 05/16/2019 at 01:53 PM by kevisiano
Street Fighter II' avec la manette 3 boutons de la version EU
non, il n'y a plus que 10 jeux à annoncé, il y en avait déjà eu 20