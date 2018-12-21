profile
Halo Infinite
name : Halo Infinite
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : 343 Industries
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One
diablo
diablo
diablo > blog
Halo Infinite Trailer de Gameplay !
ça promet

    posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:51 PM by diablo
    comments (8)
    shiroyashagin posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:52 PM
    enflure
    raiko posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:54 PM
    T'as pas le droit de faire ça !!
    diablo posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:56 PM
    shiroyashagin raiko
    octobar posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:58 PM
    mon god: https://youtu.be/WJfYW3YPhPE?t=20
    songokuu posted the 12/21/2018 at 02:08 PM
    Un chef d'oeuvre
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/21/2018 at 02:16 PM
    Ah le bâtard, trop bon
    kamina posted the 12/21/2018 at 02:28 PM
    Ca me rappelle le bon vieux temps... bien joué en tout cas.
    misterpixel posted the 12/21/2018 at 02:35 PM
    Go le ban sérieux
