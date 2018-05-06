accueil
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
sora78
#E32018 : Showcase de Sony (J-6)
Exclusivités PS4
Une petite image de Ghost Of Tsushima pour patienter
67 Personnes dans le hype train alors que j'ai fait un seul article vous êtes de grands malades
posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:40 PM by
sora78
comments (
26
)
misterpixel
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:43 PM
Elle sort d'où l'image de GOT
sora78
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:44 PM
misterpixel
Twitter de Sucker Punch
misterpixel
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:46 PM
C'est issu du jeu ?
sora78
shigeryu
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:47 PM
P'tain death stranding qu'est-ce qu'il peu m'intrigué se jeu... vivement !
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:48 PM
C'est quoi le 3ème jeu ?
Sinon Medievil en priorité bien sûr
gat
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:49 PM
fiveagainstone
Dreams.
tolgafury
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:50 PM
fiveagainstone
Dreams de Media Molecule .
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:51 PM
Ok, thanks.
sora78
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:52 PM
fiveagainstone
Dreams
Le jeu des créateurs de LittleBigPlanet et Tearaway.
Il y aura plusieurs aventures Solo et l'outil de création de médias (jeux, films, musiques, peintures, etc...) le plus ambitieux de l'histoire du jeu vidéo console. Le jeu sera compatible VR et tu pourras faire tes propres jeux VR pour alimenter un PSVR ^^
smashfan
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:52 PM
j'espere qu'on y verra Sly Cooper
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:54 PM
Concrete genie et dreams ça peut m'intéresser mais je comprends pas trop le concept.
sora78
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:55 PM
misterpixel
Je ne sais pas si c'est du in-engine ou pas.
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:56 PM
Je me demande presque à quoi ça sert de sortir dream sur ps4
skuldleif
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:56 PM
j'attend spiderman de pied ferme ,si ils arrivent a enchainer tlou 2 et ghost of tsushima en 2019 ca serais cool aussi parceque days gone ca sera pas un jeu que je prendrais "day one"
tolgafury
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:56 PM
smashfan
J'espère !
kabuki
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:57 PM
Fromsoftware's game , ghost of setsuna et death stranding... Si ya deja ces 3 la ce serait top
sebalt
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 06:57 PM
L'image de Ghost of Tsushima est un artwork
Sora78
, c'était pour un concours d'artistes.
sora78
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:00 PM
kabuki
Du gameplay pour Ghost Of Tsushima, The Last Of Us Part II, Death Stranding et Spider Man sont déjà confirmé
Maintenant on espère aussi des surprises !
sebalt
bon sang on dirait pas un Artwork mais une cinematique
minbox
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:01 PM
Des dieux, tout simplement
tolgafury
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:05 PM
sora78
Maintenant on espère aussi des surprises !
Exactement !
birmou
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:06 PM
9 Days One
osiris
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:07 PM
GOT c'ette ambiances
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:12 PM
Sony les beau gosse de l'E3 vivement
biboys
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:22 PM
RE2 Remake
The last of us 2
Ghost tsushima
Death stranding
FF7
Days gone
Daymarre 1998
Devil may cry 5
Tomb raider
Best E3
niflheim
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:46 PM
C'est certainement la meilleure conférence de tous les temps depuis 2013 qui est en train de se préparer pour la PS4. Si dès l'année prochaine ça commence à parler next gen, c'est le moment de faire un showcase complètement dingue qui restera gravé dans les mémoires.
uit
posted
the 06/05/2018 at 07:46 PM
Si le in-game de Ghost of Tsushima ressemble à çà...
