Ghost of Tsushima
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
sora78
sora78
sora78 > blog
#E32018 : Showcase de Sony (J-6)
Exclusivités PS4


Une petite image de Ghost Of Tsushima pour patienter

















67 Personnes dans le hype train alors que j'ai fait un seul article vous êtes de grands malades

    posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:40 PM by sora78
    comments (26)
    misterpixel posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Elle sort d'où l'image de GOT
    sora78 posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:44 PM
    misterpixel Twitter de Sucker Punch
    misterpixel posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:46 PM
    C'est issu du jeu ? sora78
    shigeryu posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:47 PM
    P'tain death stranding qu'est-ce qu'il peu m'intrigué se jeu... vivement !
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:48 PM
    C'est quoi le 3ème jeu ?
    Sinon Medievil en priorité bien sûr
    gat posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:49 PM
    fiveagainstone Dreams.
    tolgafury posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:50 PM
    fiveagainstone Dreams de Media Molecule .
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:51 PM
    Ok, thanks.
    sora78 posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:52 PM
    fiveagainstone Dreams

    Le jeu des créateurs de LittleBigPlanet et Tearaway.

    Il y aura plusieurs aventures Solo et l'outil de création de médias (jeux, films, musiques, peintures, etc...) le plus ambitieux de l'histoire du jeu vidéo console. Le jeu sera compatible VR et tu pourras faire tes propres jeux VR pour alimenter un PSVR ^^
    smashfan posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:52 PM
    j'espere qu'on y verra Sly Cooper
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:54 PM
    Concrete genie et dreams ça peut m'intéresser mais je comprends pas trop le concept.
    sora78 posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:55 PM
    misterpixel Je ne sais pas si c'est du in-engine ou pas.
    fan2jeux posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:56 PM
    Je me demande presque à quoi ça sert de sortir dream sur ps4
    skuldleif posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:56 PM
    j'attend spiderman de pied ferme ,si ils arrivent a enchainer tlou 2 et ghost of tsushima en 2019 ca serais cool aussi parceque days gone ca sera pas un jeu que je prendrais "day one"
    tolgafury posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:56 PM
    smashfan J'espère !
    kabuki posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Fromsoftware's game , ghost of setsuna et death stranding... Si ya deja ces 3 la ce serait top
    sebalt posted the 06/05/2018 at 06:57 PM
    L'image de Ghost of Tsushima est un artwork Sora78, c'était pour un concours d'artistes.
    sora78 posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:00 PM
    kabuki Du gameplay pour Ghost Of Tsushima, The Last Of Us Part II, Death Stranding et Spider Man sont déjà confirmé

    Maintenant on espère aussi des surprises !

    sebalt bon sang on dirait pas un Artwork mais une cinematique
    minbox posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:01 PM
    Des dieux, tout simplement
    tolgafury posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:05 PM
    sora78 Maintenant on espère aussi des surprises !

    Exactement !
    birmou posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:06 PM
    9 Days One
    osiris posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:07 PM
    GOT c'ette ambiances
    marchand2sable posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:12 PM
    Sony les beau gosse de l'E3 vivement
    biboys posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:22 PM
    RE2 Remake
    The last of us 2
    Ghost tsushima
    Death stranding
    FF7
    Days gone
    Daymarre 1998
    Devil may cry 5
    Tomb raider

    Best E3
    niflheim posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:46 PM
    C'est certainement la meilleure conférence de tous les temps depuis 2013 qui est en train de se préparer pour la PS4. Si dès l'année prochaine ça commence à parler next gen, c'est le moment de faire un showcase complètement dingue qui restera gravé dans les mémoires.
    uit posted the 06/05/2018 at 07:46 PM
    Si le in-game de Ghost of Tsushima ressemble à çà...
