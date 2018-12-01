profile
foxstep > blog
Khaleesi est une grosse Fangirl de Joey
XD



Foxstep
    tags : emilia clarke loves matt leblanc
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:14 PM by foxstep
    comments (24)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:16 PM
    Oui , et ? En quoi ca mérite une new ?
    belzebut posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:20 PM
    d'accord avec darkxehanort94
    racsnk posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:24 PM
    Mon dieu qu'est ce qu'on s'en fou...
    victorsagat posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:27 PM
    Haha ces commentaires goldés
    foxstep posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:28 PM
    darkxehanort94 belzebut racsnk Il y'a une porte derrière.
    belzebut posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:31 PM
    foxtep ok, tchao
    foxstep posted the 01/12/2018 at 08:31 PM
    belzebut
    koji posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:08 PM
    de pire en pire ici.
    slyder posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:16 PM
    C'est Khaleesi
    kinox31 posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:22 PM
    foxstep posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:22 PM
    slyder En effet
    slyder posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:25 PM
    foxstep C'est le prénom de ma fille, voilà pourquoi
    foxstep posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:28 PM
    slyder Wow excellent choix de prénom l'ami

    Et merci pour la correc. d'ailleurs.
    marchand2sable posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:32 PM
    Le com' de Racsnk direct, froid et sincère mais un peu violent...
    shanks posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:55 PM
    foxstep
    Heu....
    foxstep posted the 01/12/2018 at 09:58 PM
    shanks ?
    shanks posted the 01/12/2018 at 10:02 PM
    foxstep
    C’est très très très HS, ce qui n’est pas forcément un prob ici c’est vrai, mais c’est surtout que...

    Osef nan ?
    liquidus00 posted the 01/12/2018 at 10:10 PM
    Le retour des skyblogs
    foxstep posted the 01/12/2018 at 10:10 PM
    shanks Je suis fan des 2, et donc pas osef pour ma part. (Font parti de mon top 10 persos de série TB Keskiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa??? )

    J'ai était assez surpris sur le coup et j'ai voulu partagé à chaud lol
    shanks posted the 01/12/2018 at 10:23 PM
    foxstep
    Certes.

    Mais bon
    kalas28 posted the 01/13/2018 at 12:52 AM
    bidon cet article
    lordguyver posted the 01/13/2018 at 02:19 AM
    Emilia Clarke
    milk posted the 01/13/2018 at 05:53 AM
    T as pas un facebool pour ce genre de truc osef?
    kazuya14 posted the 01/13/2018 at 06:05 AM
    Euh les gars calmez-vous. Son article est sympa et puis il y a pire que lui : link49.
