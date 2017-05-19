home page
diablo
> blog
Assassin's Creed Origins Leak
Réalité ou Fake ?
posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:50 PM by
diablo
comments (
23
)
guiguif
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:52 PM
C'etait pas censé se passer en Egypte ?
diablo
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:53 PM
si c'est un Fake il est extrêmement bien fait quand même
hebuspsa
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:54 PM
Si c un leak....moi je dis y a bon
voxen
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:54 PM
On dirait Fassbender
shambala93
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:55 PM
Bah c'est peut être les petites séquences issues du XXe siècle.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:55 PM
guiguif
Ptet l'intro du jeu qui se passerai pas en Egypte
diablo
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:56 PM
Graphiquement ça a l'air Magnifique j'espère vraiment que ça sera ça
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:58 PM
Assassin's Creed : Leak c'est le sous titre du jeu youais
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 09:59 PM
Et fake.
diablo
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:00 PM
vous pensez vraiment que ça peut être un Fan Made ? ça paraît quand même très recherché niveau costume si un type seul à fait ça c'est un Génie
voxen
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:00 PM
N'empêche joli petit bug sur le haut du bras à 00:18
ritalix
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:01 PM
bah quoi y'a pas de forêt en égypte ?
Sinon oui dirait vachement fassbender
originalpinpan
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:01 PM
L'Égypte n'est peut être qu'une des destinations?
shanks
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:02 PM
diablo
c'est la tenue de Fassenberg dans le film.
je pense que ça vient de l'expérience VR Oculus qu'ils ont sorti avant pour la promotion.
lordguyver
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:02 PM
C'est Aguilar le personnage de Fassbender
raioh
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:04 PM
Niveau texturing, c'est clairement pas du fanmade ou alors le type est un brute, haha. Par contre ouais, gueule de Fassbender, donc sans doute un truc lié au film.
fearjc
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:11 PM
C'est AC : VR
bennj
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:12 PM
shanks
nop c'est pas ca :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsT_sehltZg
goldmen33
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:12 PM
Rien de fou
diablo
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:13 PM
Non c'est bien un Fanmade d'une personne très talentueuse
https://www.artstation.com/artist/baovu
donkusei
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:13 PM
Ça ressemble à un fake.
furtifdor
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:15 PM
shanks
je pense aussi qu'il s'agira d'une expérience VR/MR!
diablo
posted
the 05/19/2017 at 10:15 PM
le Talent de cette personne est Incroyable
