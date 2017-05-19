profile
Assassin's Creed Origins Leak
Réalité ou Fake ?
    posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:50 PM by diablo
    comments (23)
    guiguif posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:52 PM
    C'etait pas censé se passer en Egypte ?
    diablo posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:53 PM
    si c'est un Fake il est extrêmement bien fait quand même
    hebuspsa posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:54 PM
    Si c un leak....moi je dis y a bon
    voxen posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:54 PM
    On dirait Fassbender
    shambala93 posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:55 PM
    Bah c'est peut être les petites séquences issues du XXe siècle.
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:55 PM
    guiguif Ptet l'intro du jeu qui se passerai pas en Egypte
    diablo posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:56 PM
    Graphiquement ça a l'air Magnifique j'espère vraiment que ça sera ça
    marchand2sable posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:58 PM
    Assassin's Creed : Leak c'est le sous titre du jeu youais
    marchand2sable posted the 05/19/2017 at 09:59 PM
    Et fake.
    diablo posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:00 PM
    vous pensez vraiment que ça peut être un Fan Made ? ça paraît quand même très recherché niveau costume si un type seul à fait ça c'est un Génie
    voxen posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:00 PM
    N'empêche joli petit bug sur le haut du bras à 00:18
    ritalix posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:01 PM
    bah quoi y'a pas de forêt en égypte ?

    Sinon oui dirait vachement fassbender
    originalpinpan posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:01 PM
    L'Égypte n'est peut être qu'une des destinations?
    shanks posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:02 PM
    diablo
    c'est la tenue de Fassenberg dans le film.

    je pense que ça vient de l'expérience VR Oculus qu'ils ont sorti avant pour la promotion.
    lordguyver posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:02 PM
    C'est Aguilar le personnage de Fassbender
    raioh posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:04 PM
    Niveau texturing, c'est clairement pas du fanmade ou alors le type est un brute, haha. Par contre ouais, gueule de Fassbender, donc sans doute un truc lié au film.
    fearjc posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:11 PM
    C'est AC : VR
    bennj posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:12 PM
    shanks nop c'est pas ca : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsT_sehltZg
    goldmen33 posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:12 PM
    Rien de fou
    diablo posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:13 PM
    Non c'est bien un Fanmade d'une personne très talentueuse https://www.artstation.com/artist/baovu
    donkusei posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:13 PM
    Ça ressemble à un fake.
    furtifdor posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:15 PM
    shanks je pense aussi qu'il s'agira d'une expérience VR/MR!
    diablo posted the 05/19/2017 at 10:15 PM
    le Talent de cette personne est Incroyable
