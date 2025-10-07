accueil
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
name :
La one piece team
title :
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name :
bladagun
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website :
http://
creator :
bladagun
creation date :
06/30/2008
last update :
07/10/2025
description :
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags :
onepiece
luffy
op
one piece
bladagun
cloud d strife
articles :
413
visites since opening :
2035970
subscribers :
49
bloggers :
9
bladagun
(creator)
strifedcloud
(administrator)
law
(editor)
axdslz
(editor)
cloudragnarok
(editor)
trafalgar
(editor)
itachi974
(editor)
gtoonizuka69
(editor)
yanssou
(editor)
members (49)
yanssou
nindo64
diablass5
jorostar
draer
hado78
law
monkeydlu
leykel
supatony
gtoonizuk
mikel971
all
Le manga
Les jeux video
les episodes
Les OAV
Les secrets
Les delires
Le reste ^^
Les musiques
Les AMVs
Live Action NETFLIX
One Piece 1154
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1154
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
mrponey
,
nindo64
posted the 07/10/2025 at 04:59 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
yanssou
posted
the 07/10/2025 at 04:59 PM
C'etaiss sur, je l'avais deviné
ratchet
posted
the 07/10/2025 at 05:01 PM
Tuerie bordel !!!!!!!
nindo64
posted
the 07/10/2025 at 07:12 PM
Ah bah c'est pas trop tôt. Enfin on voit sa tête
jofe
posted
the 07/10/2025 at 07:27 PM
Tout le monde finit par avoir un lien de parenté avec tout le monde, le monde de One Piece a l'air finalement bien petit. On prend les paris, c'est qui le père de Buggy ? C'est le seul Empereur actuel qui n'a pas encore un parent connu et recherché.
kikoo31
posted
the 07/10/2025 at 07:36 PM
bigb0ss
posted
the 07/10/2025 at 07:51 PM
Enfin, le grand Xebec apparait, en plus d'être le père de BN, il ressemble beaucoup à Baggy.
grundbeld
posted
the 07/10/2025 at 07:56 PM
jofe
Laisse nous apprécier nos chapitres stp Loki.
