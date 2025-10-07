ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
La one piece team
47
Likes
Likers
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 07/10/2025
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 413
visites since opening : 2035970
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
channel
members (49)
more members
all
One Piece 1154
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1154
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    mrponey, nindo64
    posted the 07/10/2025 at 04:59 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    yanssou posted the 07/10/2025 at 04:59 PM
    C'etaiss sur, je l'avais deviné
    ratchet posted the 07/10/2025 at 05:01 PM
    Tuerie bordel !!!!!!!
    nindo64 posted the 07/10/2025 at 07:12 PM
    Ah bah c'est pas trop tôt. Enfin on voit sa tête
    jofe posted the 07/10/2025 at 07:27 PM
    Tout le monde finit par avoir un lien de parenté avec tout le monde, le monde de One Piece a l'air finalement bien petit. On prend les paris, c'est qui le père de Buggy ? C'est le seul Empereur actuel qui n'a pas encore un parent connu et recherché.
    kikoo31 posted the 07/10/2025 at 07:36 PM
    bigb0ss posted the 07/10/2025 at 07:51 PM
    Enfin, le grand Xebec apparait, en plus d'être le père de BN, il ressemble beaucoup à Baggy.
    grundbeld posted the 07/10/2025 at 07:56 PM
    jofe Laisse nous apprécier nos chapitres stp Loki.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo