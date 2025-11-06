group information
Les Walls de la Semaine #239 - Summer Game Fest 2025 (1/2)
Wallpapers
Exceptionnellement, il n'y aura pas une mais deux fournées dédiées au Summer Game Fest avec une trentaine de fonds d'écran chacune. Vous voilà gâtés

007 First Light



Age of Mythology Retold – Heavenly Spear


Ambrosia Sky


Aphelion


At Fate’s End


Beast of Reincarnation


Call of Duty Black Ops 7


Chronicles Medieval


Code-Vein-II


Crisol Theater of Idols


Cronos The New Dawn


Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2


Dying Light The Beast


End of Abyss


Fallout 76 Gone Fission


Formula Legends


Gears of War Reloaded


Ghost of Yōtei


Grounded 2


High on Life 2


Hirogami


Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – The Order of Giants


Invincible VS


LEGO Voyagers


Lumines Arise


Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth


Mortal Shell 2


Ninja Gaiden 4


Ninja Gaiden Ragebound


Nioh 3


À suivre..
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2025/06/10/wallpapers-speciale-summer-game-fest-2025-1-2/
    posted the 06/10/2025 at 05:42 PM by nindo64
    comments (3)
    nindo64 posted the 06/10/2025 at 05:42 PM
    gaeon slyder Torotoro59 Bliss02 Sonilka Shiks Cedrich74 Darksly Gaeon skratch shiroihato ouken Amorphe mikazaki sonilka foxstep odv78 yamy plistter bliss02 Luren Killia Odv78 Osiris Foxstep fuji gunstarred smokeboom jenicris yukilin kenpokan plbs fausst cort kevinmccallisterrr odv78 serve lautrek nouvelle fournée spéciale en 2 parties !
    torotoro59 posted the 06/10/2025 at 06:41 PM
    Magnifiques
    yukilin posted the 06/10/2025 at 07:11 PM
    Super, merci!
