Anno 117 : Pax RomanaAssassin's Creed ShadowsAvowedBatman Arkham ShadowBlack Myth WukongCairnClair Obscur : Expedition 33Destiny 2 : The Final ShapeDiablo IV : Vessel of HatredDOOM : The Dark AgesDragon Age : The VeilguardEnotria : The Last SongFrostpunk 2Gears of War : E-DayKilling Floor 3Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the goddessLEGO Horizon AdventuresMecha BreakMetal Gear Solid Delta: Snake EaterMetaphor : ReFantazioMicrosoft Flight Simulator 2024New World AeternumPerfect DarkSonic X Shadow GenerationsStar Wars OutlawsTenjutsuThe Elder Scrolls Online : Gold RoadUnknown 9 : AwakeningWorld of Warcraft : The War WithinWuchang Fallen : Feathers