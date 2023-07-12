ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 12/07/2023
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 337
visites since opening : 1791396
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
One Piece 1101


https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1101
    shanks, draer, sorakairi86, faucheurvdf
    posted the 12/07/2023 at 05:14 PM by yanssou
    ratchet posted the 12/07/2023 at 05:33 PM
    Si sur la jaquette du tome 108 il n'y a pas Kuma /Bonney et Vegapunk je ne serais pas content!

    Mais flashback super en tout cas
    malroth posted the 12/07/2023 at 05:35 PM
    J'ai eu des frissons quand le papa observe le fiston en cachette

    Je suis pas prêt si un jour ya un vrai face à face haha
    malroth posted the 12/07/2023 at 05:38 PM
    Enfin, j'imagine qu'il a toujours gardé un oeil sur lui depuis sa naissance mais il ne veux absolument pas que ça se sache. On pourrait croire qu'il est ultra froid mais au fond ça cache quelquechose
    cliana posted the 12/07/2023 at 06:00 PM
    malroth Déjà à l'époque où il fait face à Smoker

    https://youtu.be/7Dh3Jk5n4gY?t=178

    En tout cas superbe chapitre, j'espère qu'il y aura une suite sur le flashback.
