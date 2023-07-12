accueil
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
46
Who likes this ?
strifedcloud
,
mickurt
,
axdslz
,
corbenne
,
cloudragnarok
,
chris92
,
svr
,
greil93
,
barbenoire
,
dranacole
,
supatony
,
tonytru4n
,
lanni
,
xiaomay
,
trafalgar
,
itachi974
,
shampix
,
dx93
,
metasonic
,
trungz
,
thor
,
manjinbes
,
voxen
,
cortes
,
victorsagat
,
kenji
,
monkeydluffy
,
gtoonizuka69
,
mikel971
,
traveller
,
teel
,
shanks
,
draer
,
rebellion
,
koriyu
,
hado78
,
diablass59
,
mugimando
,
biboys
,
yanssou
,
ravyxxs
,
nindo64
,
opthomas
,
faucheurvdf
,
burningcrimson
,
karbage
La one piece team
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
bladagun
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
http://
bladagun
06/30/2008
12/07/2023
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
onepiece
luffy
op
one piece
bladagun
cloud d strife
337
1791396
49
9
bladagun
(creator)
strifedcloud
(administrator)
law
(editor)
axdslz
(editor)
cloudragnarok
(editor)
trafalgar
(editor)
itachi974
(editor)
gtoonizuka69
(editor)
yanssou
(editor)
yanssou
nindo64
diablass5
jorostar
draer
hado78
law
monkeydlu
leykel
supatony
gtoonizuk
mikel971
One Piece 1101
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1101
4
shanks
,
draer
,
sorakairi86
,
faucheurvdf
posted the 12/07/2023 at 05:14 PM by
yanssou
ratchet
posted
the 12/07/2023 at 05:33 PM
Si sur la jaquette du tome 108 il n'y a pas Kuma /Bonney et Vegapunk je ne serais pas content!
Mais flashback super en tout cas
malroth
posted
the 12/07/2023 at 05:35 PM
J'ai eu des frissons quand le papa observe le fiston en cachette
Je suis pas prêt si un jour ya un vrai face à face haha
malroth
posted
the 12/07/2023 at 05:38 PM
Enfin, j'imagine qu'il a toujours gardé un oeil sur lui depuis sa naissance mais il ne veux absolument pas que ça se sache. On pourrait croire qu'il est ultra froid mais au fond ça cache quelquechose
cliana
posted
the 12/07/2023 at 06:00 PM
malroth
Déjà à l'époque où il fait face à Smoker
https://youtu.be/7Dh3Jk5n4gY?t=178
En tout cas superbe chapitre, j'espère qu'il y aura une suite sur le flashback.
