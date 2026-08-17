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aozora78
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aeris201
> blog
[Charts France] Beast of Reincarnation et Marvel Tokon font une percée dans le top
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2089314269472899395?s=20
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posted the 08/17/2026 at 11:46 AM by
aeris201
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5
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guiguif
posted
the 08/17/2026 at 11:49 AM
Beast devant Tokon
magneto860
posted
the 08/17/2026 at 11:55 AM
Y a rien qui me tente dans ce top.
Ca changera en fin de mois.
kikoo31
posted
the 08/17/2026 at 11:56 AM
Bah voilà ça c est un titre impartial..
djfab
posted
the 08/17/2026 at 12:05 PM
Etonné de voir BoR premier ! Pas mal pour Tokon !
cyr
posted
the 08/17/2026 at 12:52 PM
magneto860
il y a quoi en fin de mois qui sort?
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