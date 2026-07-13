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Persona 3 Reload
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name : Persona 3 Reload
platform : PC
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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yanssou
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Persona 3 fête ses 20 ans en musique


Pour célébrer les 20 ans de Persona 3, Atlus a mis en ligne un remix de son OST réalisé par DJ VaVa avec des images en pixel art créées par l'artiste Motocross Saito.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtJawlFQU7Y
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    posted the 07/13/2026 at 10:49 AM by yanssou
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