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Alien Isolation
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name : Alien Isolation
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : The Creative Assembly
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
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solarr
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SGF : Alien Isolation 2 Trailer - grosse hype
Solarr the PC Master
Prochainement sur PS5 - XBX - SW2

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    idd
    posted the 06/05/2026 at 11:40 PM by solarr
    comments (2)
    taiko posted the 06/05/2026 at 11:51 PM
    Pas terrible comme premier trailer quand même
    idd posted the 06/05/2026 at 11:54 PM
    taiko oui pareil, je suis sur le jeu est bien mais ce trailer est mal fait je trouve
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