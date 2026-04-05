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[Concert] Persona Music FES 2013 / Super LIve 2015
La chaine Atlus Game Music à mis en ligne les concerts PERSONA SUPER LIVE de 2013 et 2015 en intégralité avec en prime l'annonce de Persona 5 il y a plus de 10 ans maintenant.
https://www.youtube.com/@atlusgamemusic
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burningcrimson
posted the 05/04/2026 at 08:36 PM by
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burningcrimson
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 08:59 PM
Ça faisait un moment que t avais pas posté. Merci je vais écouter ça
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