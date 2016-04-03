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The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess HD
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name : The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess HD
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : Aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/04/2016
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maction
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[Trailer] Twilight Princess: Courage Reborn
Twilight Princess: Courage Reborn - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqQPgbqbE5g
    tags : twilight princess courage reborn
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    Who likes this ?
    spaaz, angelsduck
    posted the 04/23/2026 at 06:15 PM by maction
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