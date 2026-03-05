profile
yanssou
23
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 891
visites since opening : 1909217
yanssou > blog
all
[DC Studio] Lantern / Première BA


La série Green Lantern façon True Détective arrive en août sur HBO Max.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1jcPlGXnMo&pp=ygUYbGFudGVybiBiYW5kZSBhbm5vbmNlIHZm
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen, shinz0, bogsnake
    posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:10 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    adamjensen posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:37 PM
    Franchement ca a l'air pas mal, je la regarderais.
    En plus j'aime bien l'acteur de Demain à la une.
    Il a bien vieilli n'empêche le mec.
    shinz0 posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:48 PM
    J'aime bien
    Trop hâte
    bladagun posted the 03/05/2026 at 02:04 PM
    Rien à voir avec le dcu de gunm ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo