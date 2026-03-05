accueil
[DC Studio] Lantern / Première BA
La série Green Lantern façon True Détective arrive en août sur HBO Max.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1jcPlGXnMo&pp=ygUYbGFudGVybiBiYW5kZSBhbm5vbmNlIHZm
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
adamjensen
,
shinz0
,
bogsnake
posted the 03/05/2026 at 01:10 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
adamjensen
posted
the 03/05/2026 at 01:37 PM
Franchement ca a l'air pas mal, je la regarderais.
En plus j'aime bien l'acteur de Demain à la une.
Il a bien vieilli n'empêche le mec.
shinz0
posted
the 03/05/2026 at 01:48 PM
J'aime bien
Trop hâte
bladagun
posted
the 03/05/2026 at 02:04 PM
Rien à voir avec le dcu de gunm ?
