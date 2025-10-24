accueil
solarr
blog
all
Solarr the PC Master
Mazda 787B moteur ROTATIF Le Mans 1990 - SON légendaire
Solarr the PC Master
Petit test récent. Alors imaginons une centaine de véhicules passer lors des 24h...
Laissez-lui le temps d'arriver... attention à vos haut-parleurs
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:07 PM by solarr
solarr
comments (
7
)
jackfrost
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:10 PM
ça spam avec les articles automobiles
solarr
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:11 PM
jackfrost
désolé.. snif...
sonilka
je regarde ton lien Clarkson. En attendant, écoute ça
solarr
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:19 PM
Kurosu
burningcrimson
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 12:32 PM
jackfrost
Je préfère 1000 fois ce genre d'articles que ceux de Link49 pour être honnête.
rogeraf
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:23 PM
C'est sympa, mais je préfère les rillettes et l'entreprise Sadrin Rapin
hypermario
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 01:41 PM
burningcrimson
Va sur un forum auto alors..
sonilka
posted
the 10/24/2025 at 02:11 PM
solarr
le rotatif de la 787B, un classique. Assez fou que Mazda ait réussi à non seulement venir au Mans avec ce moteur mais en plus à etre compétitif et à gagner avec une telle technologie.
