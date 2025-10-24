profile
all
Mazda 787B moteur ROTATIF Le Mans 1990 - SON légendaire
Solarr the PC Master
Petit test récent. Alors imaginons une centaine de véhicules passer lors des 24h...

Laissez-lui le temps d'arriver... attention à vos haut-parleurs







    posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:07 PM by solarr
    comments (7)
    jackfrost posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:10 PM
    ça spam avec les articles automobiles
    solarr posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:11 PM
    jackfrost désolé.. snif...

    sonilka je regarde ton lien Clarkson. En attendant, écoute ça
    solarr posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:19 PM
    Kurosu
    burningcrimson posted the 10/24/2025 at 12:32 PM
    jackfrost Je préfère 1000 fois ce genre d'articles que ceux de Link49 pour être honnête.
    rogeraf posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:23 PM
    C'est sympa, mais je préfère les rillettes et l'entreprise Sadrin Rapin
    hypermario posted the 10/24/2025 at 01:41 PM
    burningcrimson Va sur un forum auto alors..
    sonilka posted the 10/24/2025 at 02:11 PM
    solarr le rotatif de la 787B, un classique. Assez fou que Mazda ait réussi à non seulement venir au Mans avec ce moteur mais en plus à etre compétitif et à gagner avec une telle technologie.
