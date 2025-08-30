profile
Death Stranding 2
name : Death Stranding 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
obi69
obi69
Petit extrait de mission sur DS2


Une petite mission avec une grosse cinématique à la fin. Pas de micro cette fois parce que je préfère. Bon visionnage.
    posted the 08/30/2025 at 06:08 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    magneto860 posted the 08/30/2025 at 09:30 PM
    Higgs ? Lol le 2 c'est les mêmes antagonistes que le 1 ?
    cyr posted the 08/31/2025 at 07:53 AM
    Ce jeux te soûle pas?
