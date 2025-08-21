profile
Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater
name : Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Virtuos Games
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X
yanssou
yanssou
Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater : trailer de lancement


Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater s'offre un dernier trailer avant son lancement dans une semaine sur PS5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ajh3YHJ6baI&pp=0gcJCa0JAYcqIYzv
    posted the 08/21/2025 at 05:38 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    kujotaro posted the 08/21/2025 at 05:42 PM
    Sublime.
    gankutsuou posted the 08/21/2025 at 05:47 PM
    The boss, quel perso
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/21/2025 at 05:51 PM
    The Boss c'est vraiment le perso le plus badass du JV
    pcsw2 posted the 08/21/2025 at 06:15 PM
    Hâte de le faire
    tab posted the 08/21/2025 at 08:02 PM
    ouroboros4 clairement
