name :
Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater
platform :
PC
editor :
Konami
developer :
Virtuos Games
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater : trailer de lancement
Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater s'offre un dernier trailer avant son lancement dans une semaine sur PS5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ajh3YHJ6baI&pp=0gcJCa0JAYcqIYzv
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
gareauxloups
,
cladstrife59
,
link49
posted the 08/21/2025 at 05:38 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
kujotaro
posted
the 08/21/2025 at 05:42 PM
Sublime.
gankutsuou
posted
the 08/21/2025 at 05:47 PM
The boss, quel perso
ouroboros4
posted
the 08/21/2025 at 05:51 PM
The Boss c'est vraiment le perso le plus badass du JV
pcsw2
posted
the 08/21/2025 at 06:15 PM
Hâte de le faire
tab
posted
the 08/21/2025 at 08:02 PM
ouroboros4
clairement
