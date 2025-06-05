profile
Grand Theft Auto VI
2
Likers
name : Grand Theft Auto VI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
denton
82
Likes
Likers
denton
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1022
visites since opening : 1343846
denton > blog
all
GTA VI,Lieux et personnages presentés
Tiré du site officiel mis a jour, on le savait mais la confirmation en détails que il y aura pas que Vice city,dans la continuité de ce qu'ils ont remarquablement accompli sur RDR2 Tellement hâte.

LIEUX

[url=http://www.gamekyo.com/media251419.html][/url
]








PERSONNAGES













    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/06/2025 at 06:53 PM by denton
    comments (3)
    cyr posted the 05/06/2025 at 07:20 PM
    Dans 1 ans.....pour un nouveau report
    malroth posted the 05/06/2025 at 07:23 PM
    On est d'accord que la pêche est confirmé ?
    malroth posted the 05/06/2025 at 07:24 PM
    Sinon on en parle du Swag de Raul Bautista ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo