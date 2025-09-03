Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
articles : 430
visites since opening : 668772
LIVE : DEATH STRANDING 2 ON THE BEACH !
Koji Goat ! Cette année on va bien manger entre le Remake de MGS3 et DS2 je suis heureux

    Who likes this ?
    noctis, idd, suzukube, torotoro59
    posted the 03/09/2025 at 08:04 PM by mugimando
    comments (7)
    madd posted the 03/09/2025 at 08:54 PM
    Miam, de la bonne bouffe
    balf posted the 03/09/2025 at 09:13 PM
    Mon Dieu le trailer
    kevisiano posted the 03/09/2025 at 09:14 PM
    Oh mon DIEU, la dinguerie pwaaaaa
    idd posted the 03/09/2025 at 09:20 PM
    Mais c'est bientot !!!!
    mugimando posted the 03/09/2025 at 10:15 PM
    madd balf kevisiano idd l'attente était longue mais ça valait la peine
    noctis posted the 03/09/2025 at 10:17 PM
    Dingueries quels. Trailer de malades.
