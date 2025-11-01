1er Top de l'année au Japon mais faut que je vérifie car j'ai l'impression qu'on a pas eu aussi la semaine précédente (edit rajout en dessous)
01 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 117.307 / 1.071.568
02 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 32.402 / 962.907
03 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 29.937 / 6.197.554
04 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 16.895 / 3.779.481
05 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 15.777 / 8.038.212
06 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 15.055 / 5.699.074
07 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 14.855 / 179.915
08 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 13.813 / 1.528.599
09 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) - 12.490 / 385.393
10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 12.289 / 5.503.315
11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! (Konami) - 12.003 / 1.219.090
12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 11.954 / 3.073.570
13 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy) - 9.300 / 270.475
14 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 8.340 / 1.977.595
15 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco Entertainment) - 7.081 / 407.464
16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 6.846 / 1.369.834
17 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 6.047 / 1.289.749
18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 6.003 / 4.410.978
19 [NSW] Suika Game: Special Edition (Aladdin X) - 5.080 / 27.921
20 [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment) - 5.040 / 61.221
21 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 4.980 / 229.809
22 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix) - 4.512 / 123.538
23 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 4.332 / 3.682.451
24 [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami) - 4.145 / 346.053
25 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 3.720 / 2.045.231
26 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) - 3.715 / 318.001
27 [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 3.639 / 438.932
28 [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) - 3.631 / 589.026
29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 3.491 / 1.177.412
30 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 3.422 / 234.003
à noter les augmentation de:
+40% pour Mario Kart 8 DX
+40% pour Momotaroh Densetsu world
+78% pour Momotaroh Densetsu
Edit: semaine 23 eu 29 décembre:
01 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 119.176 / 954.261
02 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 35.834 / 930.505
03 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 21.439 / 6.167.617
04 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 17.915 / 3.762.586
05 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 16.680 / 165.060
06 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) - 16.290 / 372.903
07 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 15.526 / 5.684.019
08 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 14.092 / 8.022.435
09 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 13.206 / 5.491.026
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)- 11.383 / 1.514.786
11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco Entertainment) - 8.746 / 400.383
12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! (Konami) - 8.583 / 1.207.087
13 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy) - 7.104 / 261.175
14 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 6.733 / 3.061.616
15 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 6.426 / 1.283.702
16 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 6.231 / 1.969.255
17 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 6.194 / 4.404.975
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 6.059 / 1.362.988
19 [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami)- 6.036 / 341.908
20 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 5.221 / 224.829
21 [NSW] Suika Game: Special Edition (Aladdin X) - 4.684 / 22.841
22 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix) - 4.559 / 119.026
23 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) - 4.211 / 314.286
24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 4.079 / 2.041.511
25 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 4.076 / 230.581
26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 3.931 / 1.173.921
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 3.899 / 2.356.920
28 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts) - 3.827 / 42.384
29 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 3.610 / 3.678.119
30 [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - 3.571 / 1.070.904
On peut être un tiers sur console Nintendo et faire des jeux qui ont des gros succès.
avec la version PS5, c'est même environ 1,2 millions
1ère semaine 2025
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) 2.045.231
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) en dehors du top 30 donc vente inférieur à 3 421 exemplaires donc au max 2.360.341
Dernière semaine 2024
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 4.079 / 2.041.511
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 3.899 / 2.356.920
TotK semble avoir un regain des ventes ses dernières semaines face à BotW ...sur le temps TotK devrait réduire l'écart mais disons qu'il faudra plusieurs mois pour vraiment rattrapé BotW.