1er Top de l'année au Japon mais faut que je vérifie car j'ai l'impression qu'on a pas eu aussi la semaine précédente (edit rajout en dessous)



01 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 117.307 / 1.071.568

02 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 32.402 / 962.907

03 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 29.937 / 6.197.554

04 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 16.895 / 3.779.481

05 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 15.777 / 8.038.212

06 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 15.055 / 5.699.074

07 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 14.855 / 179.915

08 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 13.813 / 1.528.599

09 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) - 12.490 / 385.393

10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 12.289 / 5.503.315



11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! (Konami) - 12.003 / 1.219.090

12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 11.954 / 3.073.570

13 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy) - 9.300 / 270.475

14 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 8.340 / 1.977.595

15 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco Entertainment) - 7.081 / 407.464

16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 6.846 / 1.369.834

17 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 6.047 / 1.289.749

18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 6.003 / 4.410.978

19 [NSW] Suika Game: Special Edition (Aladdin X) - 5.080 / 27.921

20 [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment) - 5.040 / 61.221

21 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 4.980 / 229.809

22 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix) - 4.512 / 123.538

23 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 4.332 / 3.682.451

24 [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami) - 4.145 / 346.053

25 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 3.720 / 2.045.231

26 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) - 3.715 / 318.001

27 [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 3.639 / 438.932

28 [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) - 3.631 / 589.026

29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 3.491 / 1.177.412

30 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 3.422 / 234.003





à noter les augmentation de:

+40% pour Mario Kart 8 DX

+40% pour Momotaroh Densetsu world

+78% pour Momotaroh Densetsu



Edit: semaine 23 eu 29 décembre:



01 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 119.176 / 954.261

02 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 35.834 / 930.505

03 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 21.439 / 6.167.617

04 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 17.915 / 3.762.586

05 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 16.680 / 165.060

06 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) - 16.290 / 372.903

07 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 15.526 / 5.684.019

08 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 14.092 / 8.022.435

09 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 13.206 / 5.491.026

10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)- 11.383 / 1.514.786



11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco Entertainment) - 8.746 / 400.383

12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! (Konami) - 8.583 / 1.207.087

13 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy) - 7.104 / 261.175

14 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 6.733 / 3.061.616

15 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 6.426 / 1.283.702

16 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 6.231 / 1.969.255

17 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 6.194 / 4.404.975

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 6.059 / 1.362.988

19 [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami)- 6.036 / 341.908

20 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 5.221 / 224.829

21 [NSW] Suika Game: Special Edition (Aladdin X) - 4.684 / 22.841

22 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix) - 4.559 / 119.026

23 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) - 4.211 / 314.286

24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 4.079 / 2.041.511

25 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 4.076 / 230.581

26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 3.931 / 1.173.921

27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 3.899 / 2.356.920

28 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts) - 3.827 / 42.384

29 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 3.610 / 3.678.119

30 [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - 3.571 / 1.070.904