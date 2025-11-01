HAHAHAHAHAHA
newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 Japon (30 décembre - 5 janvier)
1er Top de l'année au Japon mais faut que je vérifie car j'ai l'impression qu'on a pas eu aussi la semaine précédente (edit rajout en dessous)

01 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 117.307 / 1.071.568
02 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 32.402 / 962.907
03 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 29.937 / 6.197.554
04 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 16.895 / 3.779.481
05 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 15.777 / 8.038.212
06 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 15.055 / 5.699.074
07 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 14.855 / 179.915
08 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 13.813 / 1.528.599
09 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) - 12.490 / 385.393
10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 12.289 / 5.503.315

11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! (Konami) - 12.003 / 1.219.090
12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 11.954 / 3.073.570
13 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy) - 9.300 / 270.475
14 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 8.340 / 1.977.595
15 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco Entertainment) - 7.081 / 407.464
16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 6.846 / 1.369.834
17 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 6.047 / 1.289.749
18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 6.003 / 4.410.978
19 [NSW] Suika Game: Special Edition (Aladdin X) - 5.080 / 27.921
20 [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment) - 5.040 / 61.221
21 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 4.980 / 229.809
22 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix) - 4.512 / 123.538
23 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 4.332 / 3.682.451
24 [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami) - 4.145 / 346.053
25 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 3.720 / 2.045.231
26 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) - 3.715 / 318.001
27 [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 3.639 / 438.932
28 [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) - 3.631 / 589.026
29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 3.491 / 1.177.412
30 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 3.422 / 234.003


à noter les augmentation de:
+40% pour Mario Kart 8 DX
+40% pour Momotaroh Densetsu world
+78% pour Momotaroh Densetsu

Edit: semaine 23 eu 29 décembre:

01 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 119.176 / 954.261
02 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 35.834 / 930.505
03 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 21.439 / 6.167.617
04 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 17.915 / 3.762.586
05 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 16.680 / 165.060
06 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) - 16.290 / 372.903
07 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 15.526 / 5.684.019
08 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 14.092 / 8.022.435
09 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 13.206 / 5.491.026
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)- 11.383 / 1.514.786

11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco Entertainment) - 8.746 / 400.383
12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! (Konami) - 8.583 / 1.207.087
13 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy) - 7.104 / 261.175
14 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 6.733 / 3.061.616
15 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 6.426 / 1.283.702
16 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 6.231 / 1.969.255
17 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 6.194 / 4.404.975
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 6.059 / 1.362.988
19 [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami)- 6.036 / 341.908
20 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 5.221 / 224.829
21 [NSW] Suika Game: Special Edition (Aladdin X) - 4.684 / 22.841
22 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix) - 4.559 / 119.026
23 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) - 4.211 / 314.286
24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 4.079 / 2.041.511
25 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 4.076 / 230.581
26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 3.931 / 1.173.921
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 3.899 / 2.356.920
28 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts) - 3.827 / 42.384
29 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 3.610 / 3.678.119
30 [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - 3.571 / 1.070.904
    posted the 01/11/2025 at 06:51 PM by newtechnix
    comments (8)
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/11/2025 at 06:58 PM
    02 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 962.907
    04 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 3.779.481
    11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! (Konami) - 1.219.090
    12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) - 3.073.570

    On peut être un tiers sur console Nintendo et faire des jeux qui ont des gros succès.
    newtechnix posted the 01/11/2025 at 07:03 PM
    nicolasgourry Square qui va taper sur Switch le million avec un remake HD2D

    avec la version PS5, c'est même environ 1,2 millions
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/11/2025 at 07:05 PM
    newtechnix je pense d'ailleurs que la barre des 35 Millions de Switch vendu a été dépassé.
    newtechnix posted the 01/11/2025 at 07:08 PM
    nicolasgourry peut-être je vais regarder ça, là j'ai juste trouvé les softs
    newtechnix posted the 01/11/2025 at 07:16 PM
    le point Zelda:

    1ère semaine 2025
    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) 2.045.231
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) en dehors du top 30 donc vente inférieur à 3 421 exemplaires donc au max 2.360.341

    Dernière semaine 2024
    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 4.079 / 2.041.511
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 3.899 / 2.356.920

    TotK semble avoir un regain des ventes ses dernières semaines face à BotW ...sur le temps TotK devrait réduire l'écart mais disons qu'il faudra plusieurs mois pour vraiment rattrapé BotW.
    e3ologue posted the 01/11/2025 at 07:27 PM
    Y a pas les ventes de console ?
    newtechnix posted the 01/11/2025 at 08:03 PM
    e3ologue non c'est juste le software qui est dispo dsl
    solarr posted the 01/11/2025 at 08:10 PM
    Un peu triste de voir Astro bot avec 5000 malheureuses ventes.
