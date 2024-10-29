accueil
name :
Monster Hunter Wilds
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
[MH.FR] Monster Hunter Wilds : Interview du producteur du jeu Ryozo Tsujimoto à la PGW
La bêta sera disponible sur console et Steam du 1er au 4 novembre. Le titre sera disponible le 28 février prochain sur Ps5 , Xbox series et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyyjFXPJSO4&ab_channel=MonsterHunter.fr
posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:25 PM by
yanssou
comments (
2
)
midomashakil
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 04:29 PM
j'ai tester la beta ...oh mon dieu le mode performance est dégueulasse on dirait le brouillard de la n64
marchand2sable
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:48 PM
Je test ça ce soir.
