Monster Hunter Wilds
PC
Capcom
Capcom
action
Xbox Series X
yanssou
yanssou
articles : 655
visites since opening : 1286538
yanssou > blog
[MH.FR] Monster Hunter Wilds : Interview du producteur du jeu Ryozo Tsujimoto à la PGW




La bêta sera disponible sur console et Steam du 1er au 4 novembre. Le titre sera disponible le 28 février prochain sur Ps5 , Xbox series et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyyjFXPJSO4&ab_channel=MonsterHunter.fr
    posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:25 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    midomashakil posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:29 PM
    j'ai tester la beta ...oh mon dieu le mode performance est dégueulasse on dirait le brouillard de la n64
    marchand2sable posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:48 PM
    Je test ça ce soir.
