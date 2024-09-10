profile
GRIS
4
Likers
name : GRIS
platform : PC
editor : Devolver Digital
developer : Nomada Studio
genre : autre
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
16
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 642
visites since opening : 1263563
yanssou > blog
all
Gris est a 1 € 47 sur Steam jusqu'au 15 octobre


Avant le lancement de Neva le 15 octobre , Gris est actuellement en reduc.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/683320/GRIS/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/09/2024 at 04:24 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    shadowmarshal posted the 10/09/2024 at 04:27 PM
    Une dinguerie ce jeu !
    Nova sort dans 6 jours à combien ?
    yanssou posted the 10/09/2024 at 04:35 PM
    shadowmarshal pas encore d'info sur le prix , a voir au lancement.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo