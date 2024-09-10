accueil
yanssou
name :
GRIS
platform :
PC
editor :
Devolver Digital
developer :
Nomada Studio
genre :
autre
other versions :
PlayStation 4
profile
yanssou
Gris est a 1 € 47 sur Steam jusqu'au 15 octobre
Avant le lancement de Neva le 15 octobre , Gris est actuellement en reduc.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/683320/GRIS/
posted the 10/09/2024 at 04:24 PM by
yanssou
comments (
2
)
shadowmarshal
posted
the 10/09/2024 at 04:27 PM
Une dinguerie ce jeu !
Nova sort dans 6 jours à combien ?
yanssou
posted
the 10/09/2024 at 04:35 PM
shadowmarshal
pas encore d'info sur le prix , a voir au lancement.
Nova sort dans 6 jours à combien ?