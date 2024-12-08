profile
Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
7
name : Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform : PC
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
yanssou
16
Likes
yanssou
articles : 612
visites since opening : 1204005
yanssou > blog
Fatal Fury CotW : Trailer pour Hotaru Futaba


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99UT3DmC8TE&ab_channel=SNKOFFICIAL
    posted the 08/12/2024 at 05:38 PM by yanssou
