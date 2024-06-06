HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
newtechnix > blog
Top HARDWARE ET Top 10 japan
HARDWARE
1 Switch - 48 988
2 Playstation 5 - 22 547
3 Xbox - 3 248
4 Playstation 4 - 177

Un top qui reste dans une fourchette basse depuis quelques temps

SOFTWARE
1 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 34,004 (149,653)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,233 (5,854,621)
3 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,730 (7,782,759)
4 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,012 (5,517,834)
5 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 3,958 (99,380)
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,846 (3,534,625)
7 [NSW] TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (Gravity Game Arise, 05/30/24) – 3,768 (New)
8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,334 (3,578,646)
9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,323 (1,863,041)
10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,277 (4,308,115)

On notera que Stellar Blade se maintien dans le top 10.
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/06/2024 at 08:31 PM by newtechnix
    comments (5)
    choroq posted the 06/06/2024 at 08:35 PM
    on notera, que de la switch et pas du nouveaux pour certains.
    evasnake posted the 06/06/2024 at 08:45 PM
    choroq Notamment Stellar Blade, c'est très bon jeu Switch
    51love posted the 06/06/2024 at 08:49 PM
    Très correct pour une nouvelle IP ce Stellar Blade. En sachant qu'il doit faire la grande majorité des ventes en demat j'imagine.
    liberty posted the 06/06/2024 at 08:58 PM
    TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC à été descendu par les Japonais sur Steam :

    https://store.steampowered.com/app/2397140/TOKYO_PSYCHODEMIC/ />
    choroq En réalité il n'y a rien de nouveau a par Stellar Blade
    choroq posted the 06/06/2024 at 09:16 PM
    evasnake

    arf, comment j'ai pas pu voir son gros c...score
