HARDWARE
1 Switch - 48 988
2 Playstation 5 - 22 547
3 Xbox - 3 248
4 Playstation 4 - 177
Un top qui reste dans une fourchette basse depuis quelques temps
SOFTWARE
1 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 34,004 (149,653)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,233 (5,854,621)
3 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,730 (7,782,759)
4 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,012 (5,517,834)
5 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 3,958 (99,380)
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,846 (3,534,625)
7 [NSW] TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (Gravity Game Arise, 05/30/24) – 3,768 (New)
8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,334 (3,578,646)
9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,323 (1,863,041)
10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,277 (4,308,115)
On notera que Stellar Blade se maintien dans le top 10.
