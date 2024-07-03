profile
Rise of the Ronin
9
Likers
name : Rise of the Ronin
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
17
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 538
visites since opening : 1034974
yanssou > blog
all
Rise of the Ronin : Making of #3 La cause
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuUsY1x5-nA&ab_channel=PlayStationFrance
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    balf
    posted the 03/07/2024 at 05:29 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    neptonic posted the 03/07/2024 at 06:04 PM
    J'ai hâte plus que 2 semaine

    Nioh c'était déjà une tuerie
    balf posted the 03/07/2024 at 06:45 PM
    neptonic il a l'air plus proche d'un Ghost of Tsushima que Nioh et c'est tant mieux pour moi
    l'intrigue paraît intéressante et travaillée, et le fait de jouer une bande de potes me plait bcp bref ça promet niveau gameplay
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo