name :
Rise of the Ronin
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
Team Ninja
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Rise of the Ronin : Making of #3 La cause
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuUsY1x5-nA&ab_channel=PlayStationFrance
posted the 03/07/2024 at 05:29 PM by
yanssou
neptonic
posted
the 03/07/2024 at 06:04 PM
J'ai hâte plus que 2 semaine
Nioh c'était déjà une tuerie
balf
posted
the 03/07/2024 at 06:45 PM
neptonic
il a l'air plus proche d'un Ghost of Tsushima que Nioh et c'est tant mieux pour moi
l'intrigue paraît intéressante et travaillée, et le fait de jouer une bande de potes me plait bcp
bref ça promet niveau gameplay
