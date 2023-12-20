profile
jaysennnin
8
Likes
Likers
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 310
visites since opening : 616390
jaysennnin > blog
Ciao Bobby !!!
https://www.theverge.com/2023/12/20/24009129/microsoft-gaming-xbox-phil-spencer-bobby-kotick-activision-leadership-changes
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/20/2023 at 06:02 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 12/20/2023 at 06:07 PM
    Adieu avec un golden parachute
    heracles posted the 12/20/2023 at 06:10 PM
    Casse toi !
    defcon5 posted the 12/20/2023 at 06:17 PM
    Adieu mon Bobby ! Tu as été l'un des plus grand patron d'une entreprise américaine.
    Merci pour l'excellent travail fourni, tu nous manqueras à tous.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo