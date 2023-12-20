accueil
jaysennnin
> blog
Ciao Bobby !!!
https://www.theverge.com/2023/12/20/24009129/microsoft-gaming-xbox-phil-spencer-bobby-kotick-activision-leadership-changes
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/20/2023 at 06:02 PM by jaysennnin
jaysennnin
comments (
3
)
shinz0
posted
the 12/20/2023 at 06:07 PM
Adieu avec un golden parachute
heracles
posted
the 12/20/2023 at 06:10 PM
Casse toi !
defcon5
posted
the 12/20/2023 at 06:17 PM
Adieu mon Bobby ! Tu as été l'un des plus grand patron d'une entreprise américaine.
Merci pour l'excellent travail fourni, tu nous manqueras à tous.
