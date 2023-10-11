accueil
name :
Goldorak
platform :
PC
editor :
Microids
developer :
Endroad
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
Goldorak : Le Festin des Loups . Launch trailer
Bon a savoir les voix japonaises arrivent en 2024
krusty79
posted
the 11/10/2023 at 12:00 PM
Sachant qu'il s'annonce encore pire que Tintin, on remerciera les équipes Microids pour l'attention qu'ils portent à violer toutes les licences de notre enfance
alexkidd
posted
the 11/10/2023 at 12:12 PM
C'est sur Dreamcast ?
victornewman
posted
the 11/10/2023 at 12:14 PM
alexkidd
krusty79
vous êtes dur :'(
krusty79
posted
the 11/10/2023 at 01:21 PM
victornewman
J'aimerais bien mais c'est totalement réaliste et objectif.
cloudo
posted
the 11/10/2023 at 02:15 PM
C'est quoi ce doublage sans aucune conviction ?
newtechnix
posted
the 11/10/2023 at 02:42 PM
Platinum aurait été parfait pour réaliser ce jeu et le rendre frappadingue
cliana
posted
the 11/10/2023 at 05:43 PM
Le Goldorak Go de la dépression
Déjà que l'autre fois on se marrait sur le nom des attaques sans conviction, mais là
Heureusement que les voix japs débarquent pour donner enfin du corps à tout ça.
https://youtu.be/VINeSu8TzJQ?t=241
Bon par contre, j'ai l'impression qu'ils se limitent qu'à la saison 1 de Grendizer, et ont totalement zappé les fusions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7V2w4z6LeII
