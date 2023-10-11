:'(
name : Goldorak
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : Endroad
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Goldorak : Le Festin des Loups . Launch trailer


Bon a savoir les voix japonaises arrivent en 2024
    posted the 11/10/2023 at 11:51 AM by victornewman
    comments (7)
    krusty79 posted the 11/10/2023 at 12:00 PM
    Sachant qu'il s'annonce encore pire que Tintin, on remerciera les équipes Microids pour l'attention qu'ils portent à violer toutes les licences de notre enfance
    alexkidd posted the 11/10/2023 at 12:12 PM
    C'est sur Dreamcast ?
    victornewman posted the 11/10/2023 at 12:14 PM
    alexkidd krusty79 vous êtes dur :'(
    krusty79 posted the 11/10/2023 at 01:21 PM
    victornewman J'aimerais bien mais c'est totalement réaliste et objectif.
    cloudo posted the 11/10/2023 at 02:15 PM
    C'est quoi ce doublage sans aucune conviction ?
    newtechnix posted the 11/10/2023 at 02:42 PM
    Platinum aurait été parfait pour réaliser ce jeu et le rendre frappadingue
    cliana posted the 11/10/2023 at 05:43 PM
    Le Goldorak Go de la dépression Déjà que l'autre fois on se marrait sur le nom des attaques sans conviction, mais là Heureusement que les voix japs débarquent pour donner enfin du corps à tout ça.

    https://youtu.be/VINeSu8TzJQ?t=241

    Bon par contre, j'ai l'impression qu'ils se limitent qu'à la saison 1 de Grendizer, et ont totalement zappé les fusions

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7V2w4z6LeII
