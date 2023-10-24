profile
Persona 3 Reload
9
Likers
name : Persona 3 Reload
platform : PC
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Persona 3 Reload : Un trailer pour Akihiko Sanada
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=p0n2rLOufaY&t=1s
    posted the 10/24/2023 at 11:29 AM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    asakk posted the 10/24/2023 at 12:11 PM
    L'ayant déjà fait quelques fois je vais attendre une baisse de prix pour me le prendre
    zekk posted the 10/24/2023 at 01:06 PM
    asakk moi la version R.R avec le jeu complet !
    draer posted the 10/24/2023 at 01:26 PM
    Pareil j'attends une éventuelle version ultime. Et en attendant faut que je fasse P4G.
    ippoyabuki posted the 10/25/2023 at 06:23 AM
    Moi c'est acheté le jour de la sortie
