● Top PS5 hits from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog*, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV



● Game Trials* for PS5 games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol



● Additional PS5 digital titles PlayStation Plus Premium members own that will be available for streaming, such as Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite

● Downloadable content and in-game purchases will be available for PS5 game streaming, including DLC and add-ons – similar to purchases from downloadable games.



● High quality resolution options**, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.



● Enhanced audio with support for all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech.



● Capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video, which will be downloaded to your Media Gallery on PS5 and also available in the Media Gallery on PS App

Ca y'est enfin Sony se décide de proposer dans son service de cloud la possibilité de streamer des jeux ps5, jusqu'à la impossible.Mais cela se révèle maintenant être du passé, Sony sera le premier constructeur à proposer du 4k60fps en streaming contrairement à son concurrent Microsoft, toujours cantonné au 1080p en résolution maximale.Le service sera disponible directement pour les abonnés prenium sans surcout.Liste des jeux disponibles en streaming:Autres informations techniques:Disponiblité du service:Japon: 17 octobreEurope: 23 octobre