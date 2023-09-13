accueil
Jeux finis
RGG Direct 19/09 : Gaiden & Infinite Wealth
Le studio Yakuza nous prépare un direct le 19/09 à 21h (6h du matin heure française).
Focus sur Like a Dragon Gaiden et des infos sur Infinite Wealth peut être avec une date de sortie ?
https://twitter.com/RGGStudio/status/1702020670081622080?t=AwMGzW_DBbiSC_eB2L-BmA&s=19
posted the 09/13/2023 at 06:23 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
0
)
