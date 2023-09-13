profile
kevisiano
49
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 418
visites since opening : 726311
kevisiano > blog
all
RGG Direct 19/09 : Gaiden & Infinite Wealth
Le studio Yakuza nous prépare un direct le 19/09 à 21h (6h du matin heure française).

Focus sur Like a Dragon Gaiden et des infos sur Infinite Wealth peut être avec une date de sortie ?

https://twitter.com/RGGStudio/status/1702020670081622080?t=AwMGzW_DBbiSC_eB2L-BmA&s=19
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    tripy73
    posted the 09/13/2023 at 06:23 PM by kevisiano
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo