accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
,
torotoro59
,
astrogirl
,
kevinmccallisterrr
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
286
visites since opening :
556225
jaysennnin
> blog
Echec de la fusion entre Bandai et SEGA
Beaucoup étaient encore jeunes pour s'en rappeler mais c'était en 1997, Bandai finira par fusionner plus tard en 2005 avec le rival de Sega en Arcade, Namco
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
axlenz
posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:31 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
4
)
liberty
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 05:34 PM
L époque ou ''l'employer'' avait du pouvoir lol.
ippoyabuki
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 05:35 PM
Merci pour l'information je ne savais pas. Je ne serais pas contre un rapprochement aujourd'hui pour devenir un poids lourd.
e3ologue
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 06:46 PM
Je ne savais pas
opthomas
posted
the 07/17/2023 at 06:52 PM
Putain mais refaite le deal aujourd'hui, et sortait une console !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo