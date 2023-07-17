profile
Echec de la fusion entre Bandai et SEGA
Beaucoup étaient encore jeunes pour s'en rappeler mais c'était en 1997, Bandai finira par fusionner plus tard en 2005 avec le rival de Sega en Arcade, Namco

    posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:31 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (4)
    liberty posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:34 PM
    L époque ou ''l'employer'' avait du pouvoir lol.
    ippoyabuki posted the 07/17/2023 at 05:35 PM
    Merci pour l'information je ne savais pas. Je ne serais pas contre un rapprochement aujourd'hui pour devenir un poids lourd.
    e3ologue posted the 07/17/2023 at 06:46 PM
    Je ne savais pas
    opthomas posted the 07/17/2023 at 06:52 PM
    Putain mais refaite le deal aujourd'hui, et sortait une console !
