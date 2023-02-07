profile
Granblue Fantasy Project (rumeur)
name : Granblue Fantasy Project (rumeur)
platform : PC
editor : Cygames
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
all
Anime Expo 2023 : Nouvelles vidéos de gran blue fantasy Relink
Charlotta vs Griffin

Granblue Fantasy Relink Gameplay Demo

Lancelot Gameplay
    posted the 07/02/2023 at 10:52 PM by teel
    testament posted the 07/02/2023 at 11:38 PM
    Mercure7 Un perso de plus pour Rising :

    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/27/1/1688340975-rendercombined.jpg
