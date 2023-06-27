accueil
bonne fête
Aïd Moubarak à toutes et tous Mes Amis !
Qu’Allah protège vos familles, vos enfants, vos parents et vos conjoints.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
onimusha
,
khel
posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:04 PM by
midomashakil
comments (
10
)
colt
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:05 PM
baraka oufik
Merci a toi aussi
walterwhite
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:10 PM
Amine
Aïdkoum Mabrouk les kheys
plistter
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:14 PM
J'ai rien compris, mais bonne fêtes à tous quand même !!
Qu'est-ce qu'on fête déjà ?!
testament
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:16 PM
suzukube
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:23 PM
J'sais pas ce qu'on fête, mais en tant qu'antillais, dès qu'on peut fêter un truc, j'suis de la partie ! C'est parti pour le Ti Punch
bigb0ss
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:24 PM
Aid Moubarak les frères, et mangez bien
onimusha
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:28 PM
Aïd Moubarak
midomashakil
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:29 PM
suzukube
t'es bienvenue chez moi
suzukube
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:30 PM
midomashakil
Ah ah mais on est tous les bienvenus, on a qu'une planète, j'aime cet état d'esprit
!
yanssou
posted
the 06/27/2023 at 07:38 PM
Amin Aid moubarak à tous taqaba allah mina wa minkoum
