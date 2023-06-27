profile
midomashakil > blog
bonne fête
Aïd Moubarak à toutes et tous Mes Amis !
Qu’Allah protège vos familles, vos enfants, vos parents et vos conjoints.
    onimusha, khel
    posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:04 PM by midomashakil
    comments (10)
    colt posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:05 PM
    baraka oufik

    Merci a toi aussi
    walterwhite posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:10 PM
    Amine

    Aïdkoum Mabrouk les kheys
    plistter posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:14 PM
    J'ai rien compris, mais bonne fêtes à tous quand même !!


    Qu'est-ce qu'on fête déjà ?!
    testament posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:16 PM
    suzukube posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:23 PM
    J'sais pas ce qu'on fête, mais en tant qu'antillais, dès qu'on peut fêter un truc, j'suis de la partie ! C'est parti pour le Ti Punch
    bigb0ss posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:24 PM
    Aid Moubarak les frères, et mangez bien
    onimusha posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:28 PM
    Aïd Moubarak
    midomashakil posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:29 PM
    suzukube t'es bienvenue chez moi
    suzukube posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:30 PM
    midomashakil Ah ah mais on est tous les bienvenus, on a qu'une planète, j'aime cet état d'esprit !
    yanssou posted the 06/27/2023 at 07:38 PM
    Amin Aid moubarak à tous taqaba allah mina wa minkoum
