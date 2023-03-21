accueil
Tekken 8 : Un trailer pour Lars Alexandersson
posted the 03/21/2023 at 05:36 PM by
yanssou
kujotaro
posted
the 03/21/2023 at 05:52 PM
Les animations sont ouf. Et son finish est magnifique.
thelastone
posted
the 03/21/2023 at 06:28 PM
Pas mal du tout, les glissades électriques
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/21/2023 at 07:27 PM
C'est moi ou je note une nette amélioration graphique par rapport au dernier trailer ( king) ?
elenaa
posted
the 03/21/2023 at 09:11 PM
Que c'est beauuuuu ! Je dis depuis T6 que je compte le main, peut-être que cette fois-ci c'est la bonne ^^
