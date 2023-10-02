profile
Tango Gameworks
name : Tango Gameworks
description : Studio fondé par Shinji Mikami, racheté en octobre 2012 par Zenimax, maison- mère de Bethesda Softworks.
official website : http://tangogameworks.com/
lalisa
lalisa
lalisa > blog
The Evil Within 3 apparemment teasé dans Hi-Fi Rush.
https://www.gamesradar.com/the-evil-within-3-seemingly-teased-in-hi-fi-rush-easter-egg/

En bas de l'écran.




ça commence par : News : Sequel to popular Survival Horror game franchise anounced
    faucheurvdf, legato, idd, kevinmccallisterrr, marchand2sable, leblogdeshacka, jamrock, uit
    posted the 02/10/2023 at 12:41 PM by lalisa
    comments (13)
    nobleswan posted the 02/10/2023 at 12:42 PM
    Si c'est vrai
    midomashakil posted the 02/10/2023 at 12:44 PM
    plz plz pour la 12000 fois ... un jeux next gen.
    jenicris posted the 02/10/2023 at 12:45 PM
    J'espère qu'il sera aussi bon que le 1. Le 2 m'avais un peu déçu.
    legato posted the 02/10/2023 at 12:58 PM
    jenicris j'ai préféré aussi le premier même si j'ai déboité le deuxième , un troisième sous UE5 serait parfait face à RE4R.
    serve posted the 02/10/2023 at 01:05 PM
    jenicris

    Le problème du 2, c'est l'open world et des boss moins marquant.

    Même si il reste bon dans l'ensemble.
    bigb0ss posted the 02/10/2023 at 01:05 PM
    Oh oui
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/10/2023 at 01:09 PM
    j'avais pas vu , j'avais juste vu sebastian en easter egg haha
    marchand2sable posted the 02/10/2023 at 01:14 PM
    Day one direct et le 2 est très bien
    nobleswan posted the 02/10/2023 at 01:17 PM
    romgamer6859 Si remarque bien c'est Joseph le petit robot à coté de lui, son coéquipier dans le premier Evil Within.
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/10/2023 at 01:23 PM
    nobleswan
    ouais c'est vrai, c'est pour ça que je me suis dit c'est bizarre de les revoir, on a besoin d'une suite
    nobleswan posted the 02/10/2023 at 01:36 PM
    romgamer6859 Ouais surtout quand tu vois comment se termine le 2. Et puis tout les jeux d'horreur ont eu le droit à un retour récemment. 2017 ça fait loin maintenant. Faut que The Evil Within revienne.
    spencer posted the 02/10/2023 at 02:06 PM
    Mais bien sur, ils ont meme teaser resident evil 9 et hogwarts legacy 2
    akiru posted the 02/10/2023 at 02:12 PM
    Le 1 et le 2 sont excellent ils sont juste différent.
