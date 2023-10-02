accueil
name :
Tango Gameworks
description :
Studio fondé par Shinji Mikami, racheté en octobre 2012 par Zenimax, maison- mère de Bethesda Softworks.
official website :
http://tangogameworks.com/
articles :
96
visites since opening :
183950
lalisa
> blog
The Evil Within 3 apparemment teasé dans Hi-Fi Rush.
https://www.gamesradar.com/the-evil-within-3-seemingly-teased-in-hi-fi-rush-easter-egg/
En bas de l'écran.
ça commence par : News : Sequel to popular Survival Horror game franchise anounced
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
faucheurvdf
,
legato
,
idd
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
marchand2sable
,
leblogdeshacka
,
jamrock
,
uit
posted the 02/10/2023 at 12:41 PM by
lalisa
comments (
13
)
nobleswan
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 12:42 PM
Si c'est vrai
midomashakil
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 12:44 PM
plz plz pour la 12000 fois ... un jeux next gen.
jenicris
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 12:45 PM
J'espère qu'il sera aussi bon que le 1. Le 2 m'avais un peu déçu.
legato
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 12:58 PM
jenicris
j'ai préféré aussi le premier même si j'ai déboité le deuxième , un troisième sous UE5 serait parfait face à RE4R.
serve
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 01:05 PM
jenicris
Le problème du 2, c'est l'open world et des boss moins marquant.
Même si il reste bon dans l'ensemble.
bigb0ss
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 01:05 PM
Oh oui
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 01:09 PM
j'avais pas vu
, j'avais juste vu sebastian en easter egg haha
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 01:14 PM
Day one direct et le 2 est très bien
nobleswan
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 01:17 PM
romgamer6859
Si remarque bien c'est Joseph le petit robot à coté de lui, son coéquipier dans le premier Evil Within.
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 01:23 PM
nobleswan
ouais c'est vrai, c'est pour ça que je me suis dit c'est bizarre de les revoir, on a besoin d'une suite
nobleswan
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 01:36 PM
romgamer6859
Ouais surtout quand tu vois comment se termine le 2. Et puis tout les jeux d'horreur ont eu le droit à un retour récemment. 2017 ça fait loin maintenant. Faut que The Evil Within revienne.
spencer
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 02:06 PM
Mais bien sur, ils ont meme teaser resident evil 9 et hogwarts legacy 2
akiru
posted
the 02/10/2023 at 02:12 PM
Le 1 et le 2 sont excellent ils sont juste différent.
