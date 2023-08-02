profile
Metroid Prime 4
38
Likers
name : Metroid Prime 4
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
malikay
6
Likes
Likers
malikay
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 39
visites since opening : 58696
malikay > blog
Metroid Prime Remastered dispo maintenant


Metroid Prime Remastered est disponible dès maintenant sur le Nintendo eShop et le 3 mars en physique
twitter - https://twitter.com/NintendoActu/status/1623450354749956096
    tags : metroid prime
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    olimar59, kevinmccallisterrr, thekingman1
    posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:38 PM by malikay
    comments (5)
    orichimarugin posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:47 PM
    les culés je vais être obligé de le prendre maintenant
    mooplol posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:05 PM
    A l'unite les coquins
    51love posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:52 PM
    guiguif oh bah tient ça commence les "gros jeux" dispo "longtemps" en avance par rapport au marché physique... si tu vois ce que je veux dire
    guiguif posted the 02/09/2023 at 12:07 AM
    51love
    gaeon posted the 02/09/2023 at 12:26 AM
    51love Autant je suis ravi de cette annonce, autant l'exclu temporaire démat d'un mois c'est quand même un peu bâtard. Pas un truc que je veux encourager en tout cas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo