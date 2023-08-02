accueil
profile
name :
Metroid Prime 4
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
malikay
> blog
Metroid Prime Remastered dispo maintenant
Metroid Prime Remastered est disponible dès maintenant sur le Nintendo eShop et le 3 mars en physique
posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:38 PM by malikay
malikay
comments (5)
5
)
orichimarugin
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 10:47 PM
les culés je vais être obligé de le prendre maintenant
mooplol
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:05 PM
A l'unite les coquins
51love
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:52 PM
guiguif
oh bah tient ça commence les "gros jeux" dispo "longtemps" en avance par rapport au marché physique... si tu vois ce que je veux dire
guiguif
posted
the 02/09/2023 at 12:07 AM
51love
gaeon
posted
the 02/09/2023 at 12:26 AM
51love
Autant je suis ravi de cette annonce, autant l'exclu temporaire démat d'un mois c'est quand même un peu bâtard. Pas un truc que je veux encourager en tout cas
