Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse s'offre 9 spider emblème !
Sony Picture Animation à dévoilé 9 posters -logo sur certains spider qu'on a pu reconnaitre durant le dernier trailer.
Miles Morales : Ultimate spider man
Gwen Stacy / Ghost Spider
Miguel O’Hara/ Spider-Man 2099
Jessica Drew/ Spider-Woman
Pavitr Prabhakar/ Spider-Man
Hobart Brown/ Spider-Punk
Ben Reilly/ Scarlet-Spider
Margo/Spider-Byte
Cyborg Spider-Woman
Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse ( titre officiel en France ) sortira le 31 mai prochain au cinéma.
posted the 01/12/2023 at 08:48 PM by yanssou
yanssou
victornewman
posted
the 01/12/2023 at 08:52 PM
J’espère que Chasm et Superior-Octopus seront présent aussi !
