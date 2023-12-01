profile
yanssou
blog
Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse s'offre 9 spider emblème !


Sony Picture Animation à dévoilé 9 posters -logo sur certains spider qu'on a pu reconnaitre durant le dernier trailer.

Miles Morales : Ultimate spider man


Gwen Stacy / Ghost Spider


Miguel O’Hara/ Spider-Man 2099


Jessica Drew/ Spider-Woman


Pavitr Prabhakar/ Spider-Man


Hobart Brown/ Spider-Punk


Ben Reilly/ Scarlet-Spider


Margo/Spider-Byte


Cyborg Spider-Woman


Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse ( titre officiel en France ) sortira le 31 mai prochain au cinéma.
    posted the 01/12/2023 at 08:48 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    victornewman posted the 01/12/2023 at 08:52 PM
    J’espère que Chasm et Superior-Octopus seront présent aussi !
