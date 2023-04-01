accueil
name :
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action-aventure
koopastream
articles :
694
visites since opening :
462704
koopastream
> blog
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - Découverte (Second Run)
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui on retourne sur Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, le tout début du jeu, une seconde run pour ma part, certainement mon Goty 2021
https://youtu.be/0c2jTFqSTMg
tags :
posted the 01/04/2023 at 03:26 PM by
koopastream
comments (
1
)
djfab
posted
the 01/04/2023 at 04:06 PM
Tuerie !
