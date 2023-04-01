Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
name : Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart - Découverte (Second Run)
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on retourne sur Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, le tout début du jeu, une seconde run pour ma part, certainement mon Goty 2021

https://youtu.be/0c2jTFqSTMg
    posted the 01/04/2023 at 03:26 PM by koopastream
    comments (1)
    djfab posted the 01/04/2023 at 04:06 PM
    Tuerie !
