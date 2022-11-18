profile
Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
name : Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
platform : PC
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
[PC] Spider man Miles Morales trailer de lancement
    posted the 11/18/2022 at 07:33 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 11/18/2022 at 07:47 PM
    Ils sont sympa Sony :

    Voice Actor 'Bummed' He Was Recast In PS5 Spider-Man Sequel Due To Age
    Scott Porter, who played Harry in Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game, says he’s not coming back

    https://kotaku.com/marvel-spider-man-harry-osborn-actor-ps4-ps5-venom-1849799023

    Allez, dégage le vieux tu seras pas reprit pour le prochain Spideman, Sony en a décidé autrement
    obi69 posted the 11/18/2022 at 08:06 PM
    Au final, est ce que cet épisode était aussi nul qu'il en avait l'air?
