Play Has No Limits
name :
Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
PC
PC
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games
genre :
action-aventure
Playstation 5
Playstation 5
yanssou
articles :
258
visites since opening :
416215
yanssou
> blog
[PC] Spider man Miles Morales trailer de lancement
tags :
posted the 11/18/2022 at 07:33 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (2)
2
)
famimax
posted
the 11/18/2022 at 07:47 PM
Ils sont sympa Sony :
Voice Actor 'Bummed' He Was Recast In PS5 Spider-Man Sequel Due To Age
Scott Porter, who played Harry in Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game, says he’s not coming back
https://kotaku.com/marvel-spider-man-harry-osborn-actor-ps4-ps5-venom-1849799023
Allez, dégage le vieux tu seras pas reprit pour le prochain Spideman, Sony en a décidé autrement
obi69
posted
the 11/18/2022 at 08:06 PM
Au final, est ce que cet épisode était aussi nul qu'il en avait l'air?
