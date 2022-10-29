profile
Death Stranding
8
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
21
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 764
visites since opening : 1018646
obi69 > blog
all
Le chanteur de Low Roar (Death Stranding) est mort


La news vient de tomber sur les réseaux : le chanteur de Low Roar, qui a signé l'essentiel de la B.O de Death Stranding, est mort !

A peine 40 ans, je suis ultra choqué !

Low Roar founder and lead singer Ryan Karazija, known for his large contributions to the Death Stranding soundtrack, has passed away.

A statement on the band’s social media platforms reads: “Ryan Karazija, front man and driving force behind Low Roar, has died at age 40.

“His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so.

“He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs.

“The sixth Low Roar record was already underway and will be completed and released when it is ready. Please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”


Il avait signé 18 (magnifiques) pistes pour le jeu, certaines avaient même été produites par Kojima lui même...

Le 6ème album, à venir, sera donc, posthume.

C'est vraiment une terrible nouvelle.

Hommage :



gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=48439#48439
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    sora78
    posted the 10/29/2022 at 09:18 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    churos45 posted the 10/29/2022 at 09:23 PM
    Ouah... j'adore ses musiques, elle sont quasiment toutes dans mes playlists. Choqué
    allanoix posted the 10/29/2022 at 09:25 PM
    jai commencé le jeu il y a 1 semaine, cest la musique qui ma fait comprendre quil y aurait plus que de la marche et des cinmatiques dans le jeu.
    51love posted the 10/29/2022 at 09:28 PM
    Arf oui le choc... rip..

    J'avais bcp aimé l'ambiance de Death Stranding en parti grâce à eux, dommage d'ailleurs je trouve que les pistes sont pas assez jouées dans le jeu...

    J'écoute de temps en temps leurs musiques, merci a Death Stranding de m'avoir fait découvrir Low Roar... J'espère que le groupe s'en remettra...
    midomashakil posted the 10/29/2022 at 09:42 PM
    putain je suis en train de l'écouter
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo