Low Roar founder and lead singer Ryan Karazija, known for his large contributions to the Death Stranding soundtrack, has passed away.



A statement on the band’s social media platforms reads: “Ryan Karazija, front man and driving force behind Low Roar, has died at age 40.



“His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so.



“He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs.



“The sixth Low Roar record was already underway and will be completed and released when it is ready. Please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

La news vient de tomber sur les réseaux : le chanteur de Low Roar, qui a signé l'essentiel de la B.O de Death Stranding, est mort !A peine 40 ans, je suis ultra choqué !Il avait signé 18 (magnifiques) pistes pour le jeu, certaines avaient même été produites par Kojima lui même...Le 6ème album, à venir, sera donc, posthume.C'est vraiment une terrible nouvelle.Hommage :