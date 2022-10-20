accueil
profile
name :
Gotham Knights
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
Warner Bros Montréal
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
profile
lightside
all
nouvelle catégorie
Gotham Knights : Les 1er tests sont là !
JVC : 16.20
https://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/1654953/gotham-knights-sans-batman-la-releve-est-elle-assuree-dans-ce-jeu-video-d-action-aventure.htm
IGN : 5/10
https://fr.ign.com/gotham-knights/62356/review/test-gotham-knights-bien-plus-creedesque-quarkamesque
ActuGaming : 6,5/10
https://www.actugaming.net/test-gotham-knights-review-529642/
Gamekult : 5/10
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/gotham-knights-3050882679.html
Millenium : 80/100
https://www.millenium.org/test/396016.html
Gameblog : 6/10
https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/jeux/tests/test-de-gotham-knights-un-retour-dans-lunivers-de-batman-decevant-408368
Metacritic : 70
(pour l'instant)
https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-5/gotham-knights
Finalement beaucoup d'avis mitigées voir très moyen comme Gamekult qui met 5/10... et pareil pour IGN !
Je m'attendais quand même a mieux.
tags :
posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:03 AM by
lightside
comments (
8
)
tuni06
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:06 AM
Combien pour game kult?
thor
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:11 AM
tuni06
5
lightside
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:11 AM
tuni06
5/10 !
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:13 AM
JVC au top comme d'habitude.
lightside
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:17 AM
5/10 également pour IGN... je suis quand même étonné
wickette
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:18 AM
Bah c'est ce que je craignais..ils ont suivi la route avengers.
Privilégier le live service au détriment de tout le reste...et en utilisant le sigle arkham
playstation2008
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:23 AM
Triste
lightside
posted
the 10/20/2022 at 11:26 AM
Encore un 5/10, ça commence a faire mal :
https://www.numerama.com/pop-culture/1151578-aie-gotham-knights-est-moins-bien-que-le-jeu-batman-arkham-knight-sorti-en-2015.html
