Gotham Knights
name : Gotham Knights
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Warner Bros Montréal
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
lightside
Gotham Knights : Les 1er tests sont là !
JVC : 16.20

https://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/1654953/gotham-knights-sans-batman-la-releve-est-elle-assuree-dans-ce-jeu-video-d-action-aventure.htm

IGN : 5/10

https://fr.ign.com/gotham-knights/62356/review/test-gotham-knights-bien-plus-creedesque-quarkamesque

ActuGaming : 6,5/10

https://www.actugaming.net/test-gotham-knights-review-529642/

Gamekult : 5/10

https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/gotham-knights-3050882679.html

Millenium : 80/100

https://www.millenium.org/test/396016.html

Gameblog : 6/10

https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/jeux/tests/test-de-gotham-knights-un-retour-dans-lunivers-de-batman-decevant-408368

Metacritic : 70 (pour l'instant)

https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-5/gotham-knights

Finalement beaucoup d'avis mitigées voir très moyen comme Gamekult qui met 5/10... et pareil pour IGN !

Je m'attendais quand même a mieux.
    posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:03 AM by lightside
    comments (8)
    tuni06 posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:06 AM
    Combien pour game kult?
    thor posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:11 AM
    tuni06 5
    lightside posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:11 AM
    tuni06 5/10 !
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:13 AM
    JVC au top comme d'habitude.
    lightside posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:17 AM
    5/10 également pour IGN... je suis quand même étonné
    wickette posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:18 AM
    Bah c'est ce que je craignais..ils ont suivi la route avengers.

    Privilégier le live service au détriment de tout le reste...et en utilisant le sigle arkham
    playstation2008 posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:23 AM
    Triste
    lightside posted the 10/20/2022 at 11:26 AM
    Encore un 5/10, ça commence a faire mal : https://www.numerama.com/pop-culture/1151578-aie-gotham-knights-est-moins-bien-que-le-jeu-batman-arkham-knight-sorti-en-2015.html
