profile
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
name :
Evil West
platform :
PC
editor :
Focus Entertainment
developer :
Flying Wild Hog
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
all
Jeux finis
Evil West est Gold
Evil West donc Gold et sortira le 22 novembre sur PC, sur consoles PlayStation et Microsoft.
Je ne sais plus s'il sera dans le Gamepass par contre
https://twitter.com/Focus_entmt/status/1579856851654647808?t=P-wCW1Md0l7f2ALhpoN_hw&s=19
kinectical
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 06:37 PM
Pas de Gamepass d’après ce que j’avais vue dans une News et je trouve que ces bien mieux pour eux qu’ils le vendent plein prix le jeu est attendu par beaucoup de monde depuis cette été il a monter dans le hype d’énormément de monde et je leur souhaite du succès j’achète day one
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 06:46 PM
Pas mal, vivement qu'il arrive
bennj
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 06:50 PM
K7
a testé le jeu à la Gamescom et il a adoré :
https://www.movieandgame.fr/evil-west-un-gears-of-far-west-qui-a-du-chien-dans-la-winchester/
yanssou
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 06:51 PM
un jeu fun en plus je le prendrai
