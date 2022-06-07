profile
all
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Pitch Meeting !
Autres

Ça fait longtemps que je n'étais pas tombé sur une de ses vidéos, c'est malheureusement qu'en anglais,
mais pour ceux qui n'ont pas de problème avec ça, enjoy!




Les anciens Pitch Meeting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL--PgETgAz5FGoatB9KQzbnpv0bgZqU2l
Et sa nouvelle chaine:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Kq-yEt1iYsbUzNOoIRK0g/videos


    guyllan
    posted the 07/06/2022 at 01:49 PM by raioh
    comments (1)
    vyse posted the 07/06/2022 at 02:23 PM
    quel série de merde avec un duel a la fin d'un navrant...le vieu echange entre darth vader et obi wan tout pourri..
