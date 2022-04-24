profile
all
[DESSIN] MGS V - Quiet & Venom (dépoussiéré)
Hey guys,

je suis retombé sur un de mes anciens dessins... Quelques petits défauts corrigés.

Je voulais vous le partager :-)

    nindo64, playstation2008, yukilin
    posted the 04/24/2022 at 06:46 PM by ni2bo2
    comments (5)
    akiru posted the 04/24/2022 at 06:56 PM
    je m'en souviens c'était très stylé !
    midomashakil posted the 04/24/2022 at 07:01 PM
    c'est ton dessin?!!!!!!!!! c'est sublime
    ni2bo2 posted the 04/24/2022 at 07:18 PM
    akiru merci :-)

    midomashakil oui, c'est mon dessin ^^, merci!
    playstation2008 posted the 04/24/2022 at 07:19 PM
    Très très beau !!!
    yukilin posted the 04/24/2022 at 07:24 PM
    Bien cool
