profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ninja17
,
kurosama
,
allan333
,
raph64
,
marchand2sable
,
kevisiano
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sephiroth07
,
torotoro59
,
victornewman
ni2bo2
ni2bo2
[DESSIN] MGS V - Quiet & Venom (dépoussiéré)
Hey guys,
je suis retombé sur un de mes anciens dessins... Quelques petits défauts corrigés.
Je voulais vous le partager :-)
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
nindo64
,
playstation2008
,
yukilin
posted the 04/24/2022 at 06:46 PM by
ni2bo2
comments (
5
)
akiru
posted
the 04/24/2022 at 06:56 PM
je m'en souviens c'était très stylé !
midomashakil
posted
the 04/24/2022 at 07:01 PM
c'est ton dessin?!!!!!!!!! c'est sublime
ni2bo2
posted
the 04/24/2022 at 07:18 PM
akiru
merci :-)
midomashakil
oui, c'est mon dessin ^^, merci!
playstation2008
posted
the 04/24/2022 at 07:19 PM
Très très beau !!!
yukilin
posted
the 04/24/2022 at 07:24 PM
Bien cool
midomashakil oui, c'est mon dessin ^^, merci!