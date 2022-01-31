profile
all
Voilà comment résumer l'histoire de Bungie :)
    minbox
    posted the 01/31/2022 at 09:01 PM by ostream
    comments (5)
    jozen15 posted the 01/31/2022 at 09:05 PM
    la partie 2021 n'a aucun rapport avec bungie, mais si tu veux
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/31/2022 at 09:08 PM
    2028 : Bungie retrouve son indépendance
    2030 : Bungie s'associe avec E.A.
    2039 : Bungie se sépare de E.A.
    2041 : Microsoft rachète E.A.
    2041 : Nintendo achète Bungie ou encore plus ironique Microsoft achète Bungie
    astralum posted the 01/31/2022 at 09:26 PM
    Dans un mode troll, la suite logique de son tweet :

    2028: Bungie retrouve son independance
    2030 Micorsoft rachete Sony
    randyofmana posted the 01/31/2022 at 09:51 PM
    Oscar Lemaire, il a oublié qu'on était en 2022...
    shigerumawa posted the 01/31/2022 at 09:55 PM
    la suite logique proposée par l'auteur est:

    2032 Bungie s’éloigne de sony
    2033 MS rachète sony
