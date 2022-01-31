accueil
Voilà comment résumer l'histoire de Bungie :)
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 01/31/2022 at 09:01 PM by ostream
ostream
comments (5)
5
)
jozen15
posted
the 01/31/2022 at 09:05 PM
la partie 2021 n'a aucun rapport avec bungie, mais si tu veux
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/31/2022 at 09:08 PM
2028 : Bungie retrouve son indépendance
2030 : Bungie s'associe avec E.A.
2039 : Bungie se sépare de E.A.
2041 : Microsoft rachète E.A.
2041 : Nintendo achète Bungie ou encore plus ironique Microsoft achète Bungie
astralum
posted
the 01/31/2022 at 09:26 PM
Dans un mode troll, la suite logique de son tweet :
2028: Bungie retrouve son independance
2030 Micorsoft rachete Sony
randyofmana
posted
the 01/31/2022 at 09:51 PM
Oscar Lemaire, il a oublié qu'on était en 2022...
shigerumawa
posted
the 01/31/2022 at 09:55 PM
la suite logique proposée par l'auteur est:
2032 Bungie s’éloigne de sony
2033 MS rachète sony
