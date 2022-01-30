profile
Dying Light 2
4
Likers
name : Dying Light 2
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Techland
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
aym
12
Likes
Likers
aym
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 96
visites since opening : 193285
aym > blog
Dying Light 2 se compare sur old gen
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/30/2022 at 01:39 AM by aym
    comments (2)
    guiguif posted the 01/30/2022 at 01:42 AM
    Apparemment la traduction française aurait pas mal de soucis (genre "cassettes" traduit par "adhésifs")
    skuldleif posted the 01/30/2022 at 01:53 AM
    jolie rendu ,bravo techland
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo