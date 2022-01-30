accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Aym
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
aym
,
kurosama
,
mickurt
name :
Dying Light 2
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Techland
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
biboys
,
raph64
,
trichejeux
,
minx
,
liquidsnake66
,
tolgafury
,
soulshunt
,
giusnake
,
richterbelmont
,
torotoro59
,
leonr4
,
kurosama
aym
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
96
visites since opening :
193285
aym
> blog
Dying Light 2 se compare sur old gen
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/30/2022 at 01:39 AM by
aym
comments (
2
)
guiguif
posted
the 01/30/2022 at 01:42 AM
Apparemment la traduction française aurait pas mal de soucis (genre "cassettes" traduit par "adhésifs")
skuldleif
posted
the 01/30/2022 at 01:53 AM
jolie rendu ,bravo techland
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo