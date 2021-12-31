accueil
Comme d'habitude je vous souhaite une bonne et heureuse année 2022
Bon bas passez une bonne soirée du nouvel an !!
comme d'hab je laisse ca ici
jozen15
,
marcelpatulacci
,
destati
,
sora78
,
onimusha
posted the 12/31/2021 at 10:23 AM by armando
armando
comments (7)
7
)
jozen15
posted
the 12/31/2021 at 11:24 AM
Merci, bonne et heureuse année a toi aussi
armando
posted
the 12/31/2021 at 11:30 AM
jozen15
sonilka
posted
the 12/31/2021 at 11:34 AM
armando
posted
the 12/31/2021 at 11:36 AM
sonilka
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/31/2021 at 12:28 PM
Hé hééé
Copains
Bonne année
a tous
destati
posted
the 12/31/2021 at 12:30 PM
Merci beaucoup ! Bonne année à vous ! Et essayez de tenir vos résolutions : parce que le 60 FPS, c'est cool hein, mais rien ne vaut une bonne 4K.
Voilà, comme ça c'est dit.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 12/31/2021 at 12:57 PM
Bonne année à tous
