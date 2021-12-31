[img][/img]
armando > blog
Comme d'habitude je vous souhaite une bonne et heureuse année 2022
Bon bas passez une bonne soirée du nouvel an !!

comme d'hab je laisse ca ici

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jozen15, marcelpatulacci, destati, sora78, onimusha
    posted the 12/31/2021 at 10:23 AM by armando
    comments (7)
    jozen15 posted the 12/31/2021 at 11:24 AM
    Merci, bonne et heureuse année a toi aussi
    armando posted the 12/31/2021 at 11:30 AM
    jozen15
    sonilka posted the 12/31/2021 at 11:34 AM
    armando posted the 12/31/2021 at 11:36 AM
    sonilka
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/31/2021 at 12:28 PM
    Hé hééé Copains

    Bonne année a tous
    destati posted the 12/31/2021 at 12:30 PM
    Merci beaucoup ! Bonne année à vous ! Et essayez de tenir vos résolutions : parce que le 60 FPS, c'est cool hein, mais rien ne vaut une bonne 4K.

    Voilà, comme ça c'est dit.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/31/2021 at 12:57 PM
    Bonne année à tous
