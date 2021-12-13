accueil
Rappel : Jeux les plus attendus de 2022 !
Pour ceux n'ayant pas encore votez et avant le classement ce soir, c'est par ici que ça se passe :
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article460222.html
kinectical
posted
the 12/13/2021 at 02:59 PM
Haze 2 ou rien
bigb0ss
posted
the 12/13/2021 at 03:04 PM
kinectical
hanackil
posted
the 12/13/2021 at 03:18 PM
kinectical
même haze remake je serais comblé
playstation2008
posted
the 12/13/2021 at 03:21 PM
hanackil
"Remaster" suffirait ! Il est toujours au top niveau graph
