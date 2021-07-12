profile
Teaser de la serie Halo (trailer complet aux VGA)
a l'occasion des game awards on aura un trailer complet de cette serie HALO flagship du service Paramount +

dont la sortie est prevu en 2022 (debut je crois)



le teaser de l'anniv xbox:

https://twitter.com/HaloTheSeries/status/1468279143473172480
    arrrghl, playstation2008
    posted the 12/07/2021 at 06:15 PM by skuldleif
    comments (10)
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/07/2021 at 06:29 PM
    Qui a les droits en France?
    skuldleif posted the 12/07/2021 at 06:30 PM
    romgamer6859 le service sortira aussi en france
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/07/2021 at 06:30 PM
    skuldleif
    encore un service (HBO plus tard aussi)
    skuldleif posted the 12/07/2021 at 06:32 PM
    romgamer6859 ah bah non en fait jen sais rien quoi qu'il en soit je le regarderais en vostfr au pire
    rahxephon1 posted the 12/07/2021 at 07:02 PM
    Vivement, j'espère que la série arrivera à rendre aussi attachant John que sur les livres.
    victornewman posted the 12/07/2021 at 07:46 PM
    romgamer6859 Tirexo si je me trompe pas
    keima posted the 12/07/2021 at 07:53 PM
    victornewman Mdr bien ouèj
    victornewman posted the 12/07/2021 at 07:57 PM
    keima
    playstation2008 posted the 12/07/2021 at 08:02 PM
    victornewman Bon service !!!
    akiru posted the 12/07/2021 at 08:03 PM
    victornewman Le meilleur service !
