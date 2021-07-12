accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
iiii
,
link49
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
lughost30
,
sephiroth07
,
minbox
,
biboys
,
giusnake
,
barberousse
,
suzukube
,
solidfisher
,
zozoba
,
pizza3fromage
skuldleif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
348
visites since opening :
605143
skuldleif
> blog
Teaser de la serie Halo (trailer complet aux VGA)
a l'occasion des game awards on aura un trailer complet de cette serie HALO flagship du service Paramount +
dont la sortie est prevu en 2022 (debut je crois)
le teaser de l'anniv xbox:
https://twitter.com/HaloTheSeries/status/1468279143473172480
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
arrrghl
,
playstation2008
posted the 12/07/2021 at 06:15 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
10
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 06:29 PM
Qui a les droits en France?
skuldleif
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 06:30 PM
romgamer6859
le service sortira aussi en france
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 06:30 PM
skuldleif
encore un service
(HBO plus tard aussi)
skuldleif
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 06:32 PM
romgamer6859
ah bah non en fait jen sais rien quoi qu'il en soit je le regarderais en vostfr au pire
rahxephon1
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 07:02 PM
Vivement, j'espère que la série arrivera à rendre aussi attachant John que sur les livres.
victornewman
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 07:46 PM
romgamer6859
Tirexo si je me trompe pas
keima
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 07:53 PM
victornewman
Mdr bien ouèj
victornewman
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 07:57 PM
keima
playstation2008
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 08:02 PM
victornewman
Bon service !!!
akiru
posted
the 12/07/2021 at 08:03 PM
victornewman
Le meilleur service !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
encore un service (HBO plus tard aussi)